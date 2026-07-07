Peter Magyar tours landmark with Fatih mayor, is briefed on ongoing restoration before proceeding to capital Ankara for landmark NATO summit

Hungarian prime minister visits Istanbul's historic Yedikule Fortress Peter Magyar tours landmark with Fatih mayor, is briefed on ongoing restoration before proceeding to capital Ankara for landmark NATO summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar toured Istanbul's historic Yedikule Fortress on Tuesday, where he was briefed on ongoing restoration work of the seven-tower complex, which was built almost six centuries ago.

According to a statement, Fatih Municipality Mayor Mehmet Ergun Turan accompanied Magyar and Hungarian Consul General in Istanbul Laszlo Keller during the visit.

Turan guided the delegation through the historic fortress and briefed them on the ongoing restoration and revitalization work.

Highlighting the fortress' significance as an important part of Istanbul's heritage, Turan also gave an update on the latest in the restoration efforts.

On social media, Turan said he was pleased to host Magyar and Keller at the historic edifice.

"We had the opportunity to tour our fortress, which holds an important place in Istanbul's historical memory, and share information about our ongoing work," Turan said, thanking the Hungarian prime minister and the consul general for their visit.

Magyar reportedly also took time to visit Istanbul landmarks such as the Sultanahmet Mosque before proceeding to the capital Ankara, where his is set to attend a two-day summit of the NATO alliance.