Turkish, Slovak presidents discuss defense, regional issues on NATO summit sidelines

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini on the sidelines of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on Thursday, with the two leaders discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.



During the meeting at the Presidential Complex, Erdogan stressed the need to step up efforts to achieve the two countries’ mutual trade and investment goals, saying Türkiye and Slovakia should make greater use of cooperation opportunities, particularly in the transport and energy sectors, Turkish Communications Directorate said in a post on Turkish social media company NSosyal.



He also emphasized that efforts to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities should be carried out in a way that complements NATO.



On regional issues, Erdogan said Türkiye continues diplomatic efforts to end the wars involving Iran and Ukraine, while also working to establish peace and stability in Gaza and end the humanitarian crisis there, the directorate said.

