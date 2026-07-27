Turkish President Erdogan, Senegalese counterpart Faye discuss ties

Esra Tekin
27 July 2026•Update: 27 July 2026
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in a phone call, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.
Erdogan said Ankara would continue efforts to achieve the two nations' bilateral trade volume target.
He said expanding cooperation in many areas, particularly investment, would play a key role in that process.
Erdogan also underlined the critical importance of accelerating cooperation in the defense industry, saying Türkiye would continue to pursue initiatives based on a "win-win" approach.