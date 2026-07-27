Türkiye would continue to pursue initiatives based on a 'win-win' approach with Senegal, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says

Turkish President Erdogan, Senegalese counterpart Faye discuss ties Türkiye would continue to pursue initiatives based on a 'win-win' approach with Senegal, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in a phone call, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Ankara would continue efforts to achieve the two nations' bilateral trade volume target.

He said expanding cooperation in many areas, particularly investment, would play a key role in that process.

Erdogan also underlined the critical importance of accelerating cooperation in the defense industry, saying Türkiye would continue to pursue initiatives based on a "win-win" approach.