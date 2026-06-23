Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan commander Saddam Haftar

By Seyit Kurt

ISTANBUL (AA) — Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, security sources said Tuesday.

Kalin, head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), held talks with Haftar on issues related to maintaining peace in Libya. The meeting also addressed efforts to unite the administrations and military forces in Libya's east and west under a single authority.

Türkiye-Libya relations were also discussed, along with steps to expand cooperation in various fields and strengthen the partnership between the two sides.