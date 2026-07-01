Ibrahim Kalin meets Kirkuk officials, Turkmen representatives following discussions in Baghdad on strengthening Türkiye-Iraq security, intelligence cooperation

Turkish intel chief Kalin visits Kirkuk after high-level talks in Baghdad Ibrahim Kalin meets Kirkuk officials, Turkmen representatives following discussions in Baghdad on strengthening Türkiye-Iraq security, intelligence cooperation

The head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) paid a visit to Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk and inspected the historic Kirkuk Citadel on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin was welcomed at Kirkuk International Airport by Kirkuk Governor Mohammed Saman Agha, who also serves as head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC).

Kalin’s first stop in Kirkuk was the historic Kirkuk Citadel, where he did inspections and visited the cemetery of Turkish martyrs.

He later visited the ITC headquarters and met with Turkmen officials there.

The MIT chief also held talks with Agha at the governor’s office.

Diplomatic contacts in Baghdad

Kalin on Monday held a series of high-level meetings in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

He met Iraqi President Nizar Amidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, National Security Adviser Basim al-Badri, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, and Taqaddum Party leader Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The meetings focused on strengthening security and intelligence cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq.