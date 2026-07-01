US president praises high-level meetings in Doha, asserting Washington-Tehran 'getting along very well'

Trump claims Iran denuclearization 'moving along well' US president praises high-level meetings in Doha, asserting Washington-Tehran 'getting along very well'

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran’s denuclearization is "moving along well" as discussions continue in Qatar.

“They've had very good meetings,” Trump told reporters before departing for North Dakota, referring to his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner who are in Doha.

Trump dismissed concerns about a potential return to all-out war, noting Iran has “come a long way.”

His remarks followed a Wall Street Journal report that suggested he recently discussed a potential return to all-out war with top military advisors, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but he has decided to prioritize diplomacy for now.

The US president noted that while the military "hit them very hard last week," he believes the diplomatic process is currently effective. "We're getting along very well," he said.

A Bloomberg report on Wednesday suggested progress being made on technical talks in discussions in Qatar as Washington and Tehran work toward a permanent resolution to their months-long war.

Despite the optimistic tone from the White House, Tehran has officially denied that any direct meetings are scheduled with American representatives, insisting that all consultations occur via intermediaries.

The memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, entered into force on after it was electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Trump.

The agreement provides a framework for ending the war that began in late February and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements.