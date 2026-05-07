Turkish defense firm Sarsilmaz triples 2026 export target on strong global demand Company says speed, NATO-standard products and technology-transfer offers give Turkish defense industry edge over European rivals

Turkish defense company Sarsilmaz has tripled its export target for 2026 as rising international demand, faster delivery capacity and a broader product portfolio strengthen its position in global markets, a senior company official said.

Speaking to Anadolu at SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Sarsilmaz Foreign Trade General Manager Nuri Kiziltan said the company launched a major export push this year after previously managing to double its targets.

“We increased our target threefold from 2025 to 2026. We had achieved a twofold increase in the past, and now we have set the bar higher,” Kiziltan said.

He said first-quarter results showed the company was largely on track to meet its 2026 target, adding that Sarsilmaz’s order book was already nearing full capacity for 2027.

“We want to meet all needs by increasing our investments, using capacity more effectively and making larger investments,” he said.

Kiziltan said Sarsilmaz’s 2030 targets include “much higher figures,” while Türkiye’s defense sector has become “the apple of the world’s eye,” supported by the government and growing global interest in Turkish defense products.

SAHA 2026, organized by SAHA Istanbul, Türkiye and Europe’s largest defense, aerospace and space industry cluster, is being held at Istanbul Expo Center, with Anadolu serving as the event’s global communications partner.

Kiziltan said Sarsilmaz attended the fair, with its group companies,displaying a wide range of products including BPS ammunition, LA2 Dynamics robots, turrets produced in Ankara, and cannons manufactured under TR Mekatronik, a joint venture with Turkish Aerospace Industries.

He said the company saw strong demand at the fair, particularly for technology transfer.

“There is demand from all countries. Everyone is trying to stand on their own feet. That is why we are facing intense interest,” Kiziltan said, adding that Sarsilmaz aims to support friendly and allied countries wherever possible.

Kiziltan also highlighted a strategic cooperation agreement signed at the fair with Escribano, one of Spain’s leading turret manufacturers.

“We signed an agreement with Escribano, one of the world’s largest turret producers in Spain. They have decided to purchase machine guns and cannons produced by TR Mekatronik from us and integrate them into their products,” he said.

“This will be a major cooperation. We may even create a joint project, which is already underway. Very good work is emerging,” he added.

Kiziltan said the Turkish defense industry’s main advantage over global competitors is speed, particularly compared with European companies.



“The greatest success of Sarsilmaz and of Turkish companies is meeting demands immediately and quickly,” he said. “While our European competitors are very slow in this regard, we can act very quickly and effectively. This brings us more sales.”

He said foreign delegations are especially interested in products that have been widely tested and approved in Türkiye, meet NATO standards and have passed demanding qualification processes.

Kiziltan added that Sarsilmaz has a product range broad enough to equip an army, making it a comprehensive supplier for countries seeking reliable and rapidly deliverable defense systems.