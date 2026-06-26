Sector representative says Turkish contractors in Ukraine offer unique flexibility to participate in post-war construction, reconstruction

Turkish contractors to play leading role in Ukraine’s reconstruction Sector representative says Turkish contractors in Ukraine offer unique flexibility to participate in post-war construction, reconstruction

Turkish contractors aim to play an active role in Ukraine’s reconstruction and get involved in various fields ranging from construction to infrastructure projects once the war is over, a sector representative told Anadolu.

Turkish contractors have completed around 13,000 projects with a value of $562 billion in 138 countries over the past 50 years, and they aim to play a key role in efforts to reconstruct and develop areas affected by regional conflicts.

The Türkiye-Ukraine Reconstruction Task Force, established in 2024, set priorities for the development of transportation infrastructure, bridges, roads, energy facilities, housing, and social amenities in Ukraine.

New opportunities in post-war construction and reconstruction are expected to gain momentum.

Baturay Konak, chief operating officer of construction firm Onur Group, said the company has been providing global contracting services since 2002 and has completed 13 projects in different countries to date, while its current operations are in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and Türkiye.

Konak noted that the firm generally undertakes infrastructure and transportation projects, but it has recently started constructing power stations and plants. He said the company's presence in Ukraine began in 2003.

“We constructed around 6,000 kilometers (3,728.2 miles) of roads, built five airports, and laid 4,500 meters (14,763 feet) of infrastructure to date in Ukraine, and we remained there even through the war, carrying out around 80 kilometers (50 miles) of mine clearance and road repairs. We have also invested in the hospitality sector, wind, and solar energy, and we operate production plants at various industrial sites,” he said.

Konak said Ukraine’s priorities shifted toward defense and strategic needs because of the war, while the need for construction remains.

He noted that streamlining processes for the country’s reconstruction makes it easier for investors to enter the market.

“We’re expecting support to enable Turkish contractors to enter this process more quickly and make investments with more ease,” he said.

“I believe Ukraine will need Turkish contractors in numerous fields, as they always do their best in challenging regions while offering much greater flexibility than contractors from other countries,” he added.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul