Expanding capacity, variety in itineraries make Istanbul, Türkiye's southwestern ports attractive to cruise passengers from around world, industry representatives say

Surging demand for Turkish cruise market boosts optimism for 2026 season Expanding capacity, variety in itineraries make Istanbul, Türkiye's southwestern ports attractive to cruise passengers from around world, industry representatives say

Rising demand for Türkiye's cruise market signals an “extremely strategic and strong growth period for the 2026 season,” with operators planning to expand capacity and diversify routes across the region, MSC Cruises Türkiye's country manager told Anadolu.

Growing passenger demand, expanding route networks and improvements in port infrastructure are strengthening Türkiye's position in the global cruise industry. Istanbul's re-emergence as a major embarkation port and strong interest in Aegean destinations are also reinforcing the country's role in Eastern Mediterranean cruise routes.

Isin Hekimoglu stated that Istanbul and southwestern Kusadasi ports are key in providing guests the convenience of embarking via city center locations.

“We expect to see high occupancy this season especially on Eastern Mediterranean routes, and Türkiye’s re-establishment as a strong player in the sector is one of the most important factors driving the growth,” she said, noting that demand for cruises departing from Türkiye remains strong across European, Middle Eastern and US markets.

Hekimoglu said the 2026 season will focus on affordable and easily accessible cruise offerings.

“We aim to further boost the growing number of Turkish guests and establish our ports as one of the key hubs in Eastern European cruise itineraries,” she said.

Türkiye's geographical location and cultural richness remain among the main drivers of demand, she added.

“Istanbul is one of the few destinations in the world offering history, culture, culinary experience, and transportation infrastructure all in one package, and for this reason, it’s once again gaining high traction particularly in European and long-haul markets,” she noted.

“There’s a surge in demand especially for the summer season but the rise in cruise travel continues non-stop regardless of the season -- the next generation of travelers seeking experiences deem cruises not just a means for a vacation but a multi-destination premium experience,” she added.

Ozgu Alnitemiz, director of Celestyal Cruises Türkiye, told Anadolu that the company continues to include Turkish ports in its itineraries this year.

He said around 120,000 passengers from 140 countries, primarily from the US and Europe, arrive at Turkish ports aboard the company's vessels each year.

“The Kusadasi port is an indispensable stop on Aegean itineraries and foreign guests show high interest in this destination in particular,” he said. “Our Greek Islands programs departing from Kusadasi will go on until the end of October.”

Alnitemiz said last year marked a record year for cruise tourism, with more than 2 million international cruise passengers arriving at Turkish ports, a 15% increase from the previous year.

He expects the figures to rise further this year as new operators enter the market and larger-capacity vessels begin service.

“Galataport’s modern architecture and location make it appealing to cruise passengers, allowing them to immerse in the history and culture of the landscape, able to explore one of the world’s most beautiful cities,” he said.

Alnitemiz added that cruise ships can call at multiple Turkish ports during a single voyage, departing from Istanbul and stopping in Izmir, Marmaris and Bodrum, bringing tourists from around the world to Türkiye.



*Writing by Emir Yildirim