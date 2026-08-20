Ukraine says 12 people killed, 33 injured in Russia's overnight strike on Kyiv Russian Defense Ministry confirms strike on Kyiv, says its forces targeted military enterprises

At least 12 people were killed and 33 others injured in Kyiv in a Russian overnight attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday.

In a statement on Telegram, Klitschko said rescue and emergency crews were continuing to clear the aftermath of the attack in the Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the Ukrainian capital.



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“As of now, 12 people are known to have been killed in Kyiv,” he said.

The mayor announced that Aug. 21 will be a day of mourning for the victims. Flags at municipal buildings will be flown at half-staff on Friday, while entertainment events will be banned across the city, he said.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its armed forces carried out a massive strike with precision weapons targeting defense-industry enterprises, a transport and logistics center and warehouses in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

According to the ministry, targets in Kyiv included the Fire Point industrial facility, which produced components for long-range and medium-range attack drones and assembled and stored components used in Flamingo cruise missiles.

A warehouse and production complex operated by Ukrspetssystems, an aircraft-industry assembly facility, and the Antonov enterprise producing long-range An-196 Lyutyi drones were among other targets, it said.

The ministry also reported strikes on an ammunition warehouse in Kyiv and several facilities in the Kyiv region, including the Martusivka transport and logistics center, a fuel-and-lubricant storage facility in Brovary, and warehouses containing military equipment at the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

Russia and Ukraine have continued exchanging large-scale long-range strikes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The latest attack comes amid a recent escalation in strikes on both sides, with civilian casualties reported in Russia as well as Ukraine.