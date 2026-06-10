Turkish Airlines boasts $2.884B brand value, ahead of Arcelik and Ford Otosan, as value of 125 Turkish brands rises to $19.6B in 2026

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines remains Türkiye’s most valuable brand Turkish Airlines boasts $2.884B brand value, ahead of Arcelik and Ford Otosan, as value of 125 Turkish brands rises to $19.6B in 2026

Turkish Airlines retained its position as Türkiye's most valuable brand in 2026, with a brand value of $2.884 billion, according to Brand Finance's latest annual ranking.

Brand Finance released its Türkiye 125 2026 report, ranking the country's most valuable brands.

Home appliance manufacturer Arcelik ranked second with a brand value of $1.989 billion, followed by Isbank at $1.243 billion.

Automaker Ford Otosan climbed one place to fourth with a brand value of $1.037 billion, while Ziraat Bank ranked fifth at $958 million.

The report showed that 13 brands entered the ranking this year, including Alfa Solar, ATP, Baykar, Besler, Celebi Aviation, Datagate, e-Bebek, Karaca, Karel, Koctas, Ray Insurance, Trabzonspor and Yudum.

The combined value of the 125 brands in the ranking reached $19.6 billion.

Muhterem Ilguner, Brand Finance's managing director for Türkiye, told Anadolu that the total value of the brands increased from $17 billion last year, marking a second consecutive annual rise.

“The momentum driven by aviation and defense, financial services, electronics, and ready-to-wear brands operating outside the country positively influenced the total brand value,” he said. “Banking services made up 23% and airline and electronics brands accounted for 15% of the total brand value.”

“Renewable energy brands started appearing in the list and the revenue generated in foreign markets and relatively stable domestic markets made a positive impact, which showed that the expansion, acceptance, and the strengthening of Turkish brands abroad reflect positively to their brand values,” he added.

Ilguner said the Turquality support program, which now supports nearly 500 member brands, was launched to strengthen Turkish brands and closely monitor and measure their performance.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul