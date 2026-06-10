Foreign Ministry says Israeli premier is attempting to mislead international public opinion, deflect attention from his genocidal actions

Türkiye strongly rejects Israeli premier's allegations against President Erdogan as 'false, provocative' Foreign Ministry says Israeli premier is attempting to mislead international public opinion, deflect attention from his genocidal actions

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly rejected "baseless, provocative and untrue accusations" directed at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was attempting to mislead international public opinion.

In a statement, the ministry said the accusations against Erdogan were part of an effort by Netanyahu and his associates to divert attention from their own actions.

“The baseless, provocative and untrue accusations directed at our esteemed President are nothing more than an effort by Netanyahu and his accomplices to mislead international public opinion,” the ministry said.

“The lies resorted to by Netanyahu, the genocide expert, in order to cover up the facts cannot conceal his responsibility for the grave crimes he has committed,” said the ministry.

The ministry said Türkiye would continue to speak out against Netanyahu and his associates and pursue accountability through international legal mechanisms.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to express the truths regarding Netanyahu and his collaborators in the clearest terms. We will steadfastly persist in our efforts to ensure that they are held accountable before international judicial bodies for actions that disregard the rule of law and human values," the ministry added.