Symposium themed 'Quranic Solutions to Global Crises' will gather scholars, researchers, and civil society representatives from 60 countries

Istanbul to host 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium in October Symposium themed 'Quranic Solutions to Global Crises' will gather scholars, researchers, and civil society representatives from 60 countries

The 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture, will be held in Istanbul on Oct. 4-6 under the theme “Quranic Solutions to Global Crises.”

The opening program of the symposium will take place on Oct. 4 at the Ataturk Cultural Center, while academic sessions will be held on Oct. 5-6 at Pullman Istanbul Hotel.

The event aims to explore solutions to humanitarian and social challenges on the global agenda from a Quranic perspective and in light of the ideas of Islamic Scholar Said Nursi.

Participants from 60 countries to gather in Istanbul

The event will bring together representatives of 448 international institutions and organizations from 60 countries across five continents.

A selection will be made from 668 submitted papers.

Academics, scholars, researchers, madrasa scholars, media representatives, opinion leaders, and civil society representatives selected for the symposium will discuss today’s pressing issues on an international platform.

Symposium to focus on 3 main themes

The symposium will address solutions to humanity’s deep spiritual crisis, social disintegration, and broader civilizational challenges.

Three main themes have been identified: “Vision of Civilization in the New World Order,” “Building a Revelation-Centered Society and Family,” and “Spiritual and Social Issues of the Modern Age.”

Papers will be presented in five languages: Turkish, Arabic, English, Spanish, and Russian.

Simultaneous interpretation in Turkish, Arabic, and English will be provided throughout the event.

Registration and detailed information will be available at "www.bediuzzamansymposium.org."