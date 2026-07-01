Meeting takes place at Presidential Complex, says Presidency

Turkish president, Kyrgyz foreign minister meet in Ankara Meeting takes place at Presidential Complex, says Presidency

Turkish president met with Kyrgyz foreign minister in the Turkish capital Ankara, Turkish Presidency said on Wednesday.

The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jeenbek Kulubayev took place at the Presidential Complex, according to the statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and the president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the gathering.

No further details were shared regarding the event.