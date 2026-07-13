President says Türkiye to continue supporting peace, stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, hails Ankara NATO summit as diplomatic success

Erdogan pledges Türkiye will do everything to prevent another genocide like Srebrenica President says Türkiye to continue supporting peace, stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, hails Ankara NATO summit as diplomatic success

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Türkiye is doing and will do everything necessary to prevent a recurrence of suffering like the Srebrenica genocide.

Speaking after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue working for "a stable and prosperous Bosnia and Herzegovina where people of different faiths, cultures and ethnic identities live together in peace."

On the July 7-8 NATO meeting in the Turkish capital, Erdogan said Ankara had increased its international visibility "more than ever before" by successfully hosting a "historic summit."

Erdogan said the summit was "one of the most closely followed NATO summits by the media" compared with previous alliance meetings he had attended, adding that it showcased "the full grandeur of Türkiye's deep-rooted state tradition."

He said that at a time when "the old order is in intensive care and the new system is experiencing birth pangs," the presidential complex had become the center of global diplomacy.