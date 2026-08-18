US president says Strait of Hormuz is open and operating under Washington's blockade

Trump says no talks with Iran underway or scheduled US president says Strait of Hormuz is open and operating under Washington's blockade

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that no talks with Iran were underway or scheduled, adding that the Strait of Hormuz remained open under Washington's naval blockade.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," he added.