Trump says no talks with Iran underway or scheduled

Berk Kutay Gokmen and Yasin Gungor
18 August 2026•Update: 18 August 2026
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that no talks with Iran were underway or scheduled, adding that the Strait of Hormuz remained open under Washington's naval blockade.
"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," he added.