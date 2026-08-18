Putin says Russia-Myanmar ties have become ‘particularly trusting’ Russian, Myanmar presidents hold talks at Kremlin in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that relations between Russia and Myanmar had developed steadily since their establishment in 1948 and had become “particularly trusting” in recent years.

Speaking during talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at the Kremlin, Putin said the two countries were actively cooperating on international issues and had room to further expand economic ties and security cooperation.

“Relations between our countries were established back in 1948 and have developed steadily all this time, acquiring a particularly trusting character in recent years,” he said.

Putin thanked Min Aung Hlaing for supporting the development of Russia’s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and said Moscow and Naypyidaw should further advance economic cooperation, where several projects were already underway.

The Russian president also offered condolences over flooding in Myanmar, saying tens of thousands of people had been affected.

Min Aung Hlaing, for his part, thanked Putin for the warm welcome and recalled Russia’s assistance to Myanmar following last year’s earthquakes, when Russian rescue teams were deployed to the country.

The Myanmar president said bilateral relations were developing actively and described Myanmar as a “reliable country for Russia in Southeast Asia,” adding that Naypyidaw was ready to further strengthen ties with Moscow.

The talks are taking place during Min Aung Hlaing’s official visit to Russia.

Earlier Tuesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Moscow was beginning to implement agreements on the construction of a small nuclear power plant in Myanmar.