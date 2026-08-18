‘We are not fair-weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine’s hour of need, and that won’t change,’ says Andy Burnham

UK premier says Russia’s threat of ‘consequences’ won’t change support for Ukraine ‘We are not fair-weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine’s hour of need, and that won’t change,’ says Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Tuesday that the UK would continue to “support Ukraine 100%” after Russia warned of “consequences” following confirmation that British-made drones were used in recent Ukrainian strikes inside Russia.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Wolverhampton, Burnham said the UK was providing support to help Ukraine defend itself, adding that successive British governments had maintained the same position throughout the conflict.

“This is the UK doing what it has long said it would do, which is to support Ukraine 100% against this illegal war led by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin,” he said.

Burnham added: “We are not fair-weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine’s hour of need, and that won’t change.”

His remarks came after Russia’s Embassy in the UK on Monday accused Britain of “deliberately opting for an escalation of the Ukraine crisis.”

“The deeper its involvement in the conflict and the greater its support for Kyiv’s terrorist machinery, the higher the price it will pay,” the embassy added.

Earlier, a UK Defense Ministry spokesperson said: “Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this government to stand against Russian aggression, in Ukraine and against the UK and our allies.”