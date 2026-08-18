US industrial production rises below expectations in July

Mucahithan Avcioglu
18 August 2026•Update: 18 August 2026
- Capacity utilization edges up to 76.3%, remaining well below long-term average
US industrial production rose less than expected in July, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday.
Industrial production increased 0.2% from the previous month, falling short of market expectations for a 0.3% rise.
The June increase was revised upward to 0.3% from 0.1%.
Manufacturing production, which accounts for the largest share of overall industrial output, also grew 0.2% in July after rising 0.3% in June.
Manufacturing output excluding motor vehicles and parts advanced 0.4%, while production of motor vehicles and parts fell 2.1%.
Mining output increased 0.2%, and utilities production rose 0.5%, reflecting gains in both electric and natural gas utilities.
Among major market groups, consumer goods production decreased 0.4%, as output of durable consumer goods dropped 1.4% and nondurable goods declined 0.1%.
Business equipment production, by contrast, rose 0.8%, supported by information-processing equipment and industrial and other equipment.
The output of defense and space equipment climbed 1.8%, while construction supplies production increased 0.8%.
Overall industrial production stood at 103% of its 2017 average and was 1.1% higher than in July last year.
Capacity utilization, which indicates the proportion of potential industrial output currently being used, edged up 0.1 percentage point to 76.3%.
The rate remained 3.1 percentage points below its 1972–2025 average, pointing to continued spare capacity across US industry.
Manufacturing capacity utilization increased to 76%, but was still 2.2 percentage points below its long-term average. Mining utilization rose to 86.1%, while the operating rate for utilities climbed to 70%.