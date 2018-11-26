Turkish soldier injured in PKK rocket attack

IGDIR, Turkey

A Turkish soldier was injured in a rocket attack targeting an outpost in the eastern border province of Igdir, security sources said Monday.

PKK terrorists targeted Martyr Bulent Aydin border outpost on Turkey-Iran border late Sunday, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The soldier, who was wounded in the leg, was taken to Igdir State Hospital.

An operation was launched to nab the terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

Reporting by Huseyin Yildiz:Writing by Nilay Kar