Draft memorandum of understanding could be signed in Geneva within days and would extend current ceasefire for 60 days, according to report

US aircraft head to Europe ahead of possible trip by Vance for Iran deal signing: Axios Draft memorandum of understanding could be signed in Geneva within days and would extend current ceasefire for 60 days, according to report

Four US Air Force C-17 transport aircraft departed for Europe on Thursday carrying equipment for a possible trip by Vice President JD Vance to Geneva for the signing of a prospective agreement between the US and Iran, Axios reported.

The online outlet, citing sources familiar with the preparations, said the military flights were linked to a potential signing ceremony that could take place in the coming days if ongoing efforts to finalize the agreement succeed.

The reported preparations came after President Donald Trump said earlier Thursday that Washington and Tehran had reached a "great settlement" and could sign an agreement as soon as this weekend.

According to Axios, the proposed memorandum of understanding would extend the current ceasefire for 60 days while opening negotiations on a broader deal covering Iran's nuclear program.

The draft agreement reportedly calls for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without transit fees and seeks to restore shipping volumes to pre-war levels within 30 days.

In return, Iran would commit not to pursue a nuclear weapon and would address concerns over its stockpile of enriched uranium. Any concrete steps regarding Tehran's nuclear program would be subject to a separate, more detailed agreement, according to the report.

Axios said the deal would also provide Iran with phased sanctions relief tied to compliance with its commitments, including temporary waivers allowing oil exports.

The report said the tentative agreement was reached Wednesday night following talks between Qatari mediator Ali Al-Thawadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – also Trump’s son-in-law – involved in the negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has said Tehran has not yet made a final decision on the proposed accord, while Axios reported that the agreement is still awaiting final approval from Iran's top leadership.

If signed, the deal is expected to be known as the "Islamabad Agreement," reflecting the mediation efforts of Qatar and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Trump also singled out Türkiye for praise in helping reach the hoped-for deal, saying he had spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calling him “great” for his help towards a deal.