Japan successfully launches H3 rocket in return to flight after setback Mission marks debut of low-cost H3 configuration as Japan seeks to strengthen position in global space launch market

Japan successfully launched its flagship H3 rocket Friday, marking the resumption of flights for the launch vehicle nearly six months after a failed mission.

It also marked the first flight of a new low-cost configuration aimed at boosting the country’s competitiveness in the global space market.

The H3 Launch Vehicle No. 6 lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 9.53 a.m. local time (0053GMT), according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The rocket reached its planned orbit about 16 minutes later, completing its primary mission objectives.

The launch was closely watched, as it represented the rocket’s first mission since the failure of H3 No. 8 in December 2025, when a malfunction prevented a satellite from reaching its intended orbit. The setback prompted JAXA and manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to suspend launches while engineers investigated the cause and introduced corrective measures.

Friday’s mission marked the debut of the H3-30 configuration, a lower-cost version of the rocket that operates without side-mounted solid rocket boosters. The variant is designed to reduce launch expenses and expand Japan’s appeal in the increasingly competitive commercial launch sector.

The H3 is Japan’s next-generation flagship launch vehicle, developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to replace the H-IIA rocket and provide more affordable and flexible access to space for government, scientific and commercial missions.

