There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on Houthi claim

Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on oil supply, transport points in Saudi Arabia There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on Houthi claim

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed drone attacks on key oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia on Monday.

In a statement, military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted “a number of sensitive targets and points for the supply and transport of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu” with drones.

It claimed that the attack was in response to what it called repeated violations of Yemeni airspace by Saudi Arabia.

No details were provided about any possible damage or casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the Houthi claim.

Early Monday, Saudi Arabia said that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory targeting oil facilities in the kingdom.

​​​​​​​Last week, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.