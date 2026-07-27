Lithuania weighs additional national sanctions on Russian, Belarusian citizens Proposed sanctions include restrictions on property purchases near strategic sites, entry bans for certain public events

Lithuania revealed plans to impose further sanctions on Russian and Belarusian citizens, including restrictions on property purchases near strategic sites and entry bans for certain public events, public broadcaster LRT reported on Monday.

The proposed sanctions aim to ban Russian and Belarusian cultural, entertainment and sports figures from working in the country if they support Russia's actions in Ukraine, if they have participated in the war or contributed to Russian propaganda, the Foreign Ministry said.

The proposed amendments to the Law on Restrictive Measures Regarding Military Aggression Against Ukraine also aim to deny Russian and Belarusian individuals and organizations entry to participate in public activities in education, science, culture, sports, the arts and entertainment if they operated in Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories or directly or indirectly support the war.

The restrictions would also target those undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as individuals supporting human rights abuses or the repression of civil society and democratic movements in Russia and Belarus.

The ministry also proposed requiring Russian and Belarusian nationals entering Lithuania for educational, cultural or sporting events to sign a declaration condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

Russian and Belarusian citizens not subject to those measures could still participate in such activities in Lithuania, provided they do not represent their countries and take part as neutral participants.

The draft legislation also aims to tighten restrictions on real estate purchases near strategically important facilities. Russian and Belarusian citizens with Lithuanian residence permits would also be barred from buying property near national security sites or military training areas.

The ministry proposed that the amendments take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.