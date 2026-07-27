First Vice President Luis Galarreta named prime minister alongside top economist Elmer Cuba as King Felipe VI of Spain and eight Latin American leaders gather in Lima for the swearing-in

Peru's newly elected President Fujimori unveils key Cabinet members ahead of swearing-in ceremony First Vice President Luis Galarreta named prime minister alongside top economist Elmer Cuba as King Felipe VI of Spain and eight Latin American leaders gather in Lima for the swearing-in

Peru's President-elect Keiko Fujimori began announcing key members of her incoming Cabinet on Monday, just a day before her official swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.

The new administration takes office for the 2026-2031 presidential term at the Palace of Congress in Lima, coinciding with national celebrations for Peru's 205th anniversary of independence.

Leading the ministerial team, First Vice President Luis Galarreta will assume the role of president of the Council of Ministers (prime minister), promising to focus on tackling public insecurity and restoring economic growth through private investment.

Following Fujimori’s announcement, Galarreta expressed his gratitude for “the trust placed in him to lead” the new government’s first Cabinet and said that one of his main missions will be to "restore economic growth through investment and create jobs.”

The critical Economy and Finance Ministry will be headed by Elmer Cuba, a prominent economist and former director of the Central Reserve Bank, who pledged to implement long-awaited structural economic reforms to raise wages and bridge infrastructure gaps.

Cuba said he accepted the position to “set the country on a path toward development.”

Meanwhile, former candidate, journalist, and lawyer Carlos Espa was named foriegn minister to strengthen Peru's international presence and advance national reconciliation.

The solemn ceremony is set to draw significant international backing, with high-profile leaders gathering at the Palace of Congress.

King Felipe VI of Spain will attend alongside a strong contingent of Latin American heads of state, including Presidents Javier Milei of Argentina, Jose Antonio Kast of Chile, Daniel Noboa of Ecuador, Rodrigo Paz of Bolivia, Santiago Pena of Paraguay, Yamandu Orsi of Uruguay, Jose Raúl Mulino of Panama, and Nasry Asfura of Honduras.