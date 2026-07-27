Ghannouchi’s health condition deteriorated in recent days, requiring his transfer to military hospital for treatment, lawyer tells Anadolu

Tunisia’s Ghannouchi returned to prison after hospital treatment: Lawyer Ghannouchi’s health condition deteriorated in recent days, requiring his transfer to military hospital for treatment, lawyer tells Anadolu

There was no official statement from Tunisian authorities as of 1700GMT

Tunisian authorities returned the jailed leader of Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, to prison after his recovery at a military hospital from a health crisis, a defense lawyer told Anadolu on Monday.

"Ghannouchi was able today to receive one lawyer to check on him after his health improved,” Mokhtar Jamaai said.

He said the jailed Ennahda leader had spent more than 11 days in the hospital.

According to the lawyer, Ghannouchi had recently been spending two days in prison and one day in hospital due to exhaustion.

“His health, however, deteriorated in recent days, which required his transfer to the military hospital, where he received treatment before being returned to prison,” he added.

There was no official statement from Tunisian authorities as of 1700GMT.

​​​​​​​On Thursday, Ennahda Movement expressed concern over what it described as a “serious deterioration” in Ghannouchi’s health after he suffered fainting and severe exhaustion a week earlier in prison.