Thousands remain displaced as wildfires remain out of control in France, Spain Several countries, including Türkiye, provide support through EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Wildfires remained out of control in parts of France and Spain on Monday as authorities continued firefighting efforts and warned that a new heat wave could further complicate operations.

In France, more than 220,000 people had been evacuated from the Gironde region, while tens of thousands remained evacuated or confined in central Spain as firefighters battled multiple major blazes.

France

In southwestern France, the massive wildfire in Gironde, which broke out near Saumos on Wednesday, has burned around 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres) and forced the evacuation of approximately 220,000 people, according to French authorities.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the blaze was "stabilized, though not yet contained," urging the public to avoid traveling to the Gironde area until firefighters bring the situation under control.

He said 13,566 wildfires or fire outbreaks had been recorded since the start of the season, with 116,085 hectares (286,872 acres) burned nationwide.

Nunez added that France had reinforced its firefighting capabilities with a fleet of 67 aircraft, including 12 Canadair water bombers, eight Dash aircraft, 10 leased helicopters, and six leased planes, describing it as one of Europe's largest aerial firefighting fleets.

Authorities said 84 firefighters have been injured battling the Gironde fire. Wildfires in Haute-Corse, Var, Hautes-Alpes, and Landes also remain active.

Spain

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that "difficult and complex" hours lay ahead as the country braces for another heat wave while several major wildfires continue burning.

The wildfire in Vall d'Uixo, in the eastern province of Castellon, has burned more than 7,200 hectares (17,792 acres) and forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people.

The wildfire in the Madrid region has scorched around 25,000 hectares (61,776 acres) and remains active, while the neighboring Burgohondo fire in Avila has burned approximately 50,000 hectares (123,553 acres).

Government Delegate Francisco Martin said authorities remained "cautiously optimistic" but stressed that the fires were not yet under control, with firefighting efforts focused on preventing further spread around the San Juan reservoir and nearby municipalities.

According to Madrid regional authorities, more than 50,000 people remain evacuated or confined because of the fires.

Spain's Ecological Transition Ministry said it had deployed 37 firefighting units, including aerial and ground resources, to combat the country's largest active wildfires.

The EU has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to support firefighting efforts in both countries.

According to the European Commission, France has received seven firefighting aircraft and four helicopters from the Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, and Türkiye.

Spain has received six firefighting aircraft from Greece, Italy, and Türkiye, while Portugal has also deployed 134 firefighters and 41 vehicles.

A European Commission liaison officer has been sent to Bordeaux to help coordinate assistance with French authorities.

The commission also noted that international firefighting teams had been pre-positioned in France and Spain ahead of the wildfire season under the EU's preparedness program, allowing them to respond immediately after the fires broke out.