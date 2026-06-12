Attack on commercial vessels comes hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to reaching a deal with Iran

US forces shoot down Iranian drones targeting commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz: Official Attack on commercial vessels comes hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to reaching a deal with Iran

US forces shot down two Iranian drones that were attempting to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, an American official said Thursday.

"It appears Iran has attempted to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz tonight. US forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones. Traffic flow through the Strait continues," the official said, NBC News reported.

No other details were provided on the targeted vessels or any damage resulting from the incident.

The reported attack came hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to reaching an agreement with Iran on ending the war.

Trump said the agreement could be signed "very soon, maybe over the weekend," adding that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner would represent the US at a possible signing ceremony in Europe.

