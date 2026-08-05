Policy requires players to undergo one-time screening for SRY gene to compete in women’s tournaments

World No. 1 Sabalenka backs WTA mandatory genetic sex testing Policy requires players to undergo one-time screening for SRY gene to compete in women’s tournaments

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has backed the Women’s Tennis Association’s new genetic eligibility policy, saying it is important to maintain fairness in women’s professional tennis.

Speaking at a pre-tournament news conference at the National Bank Open in Toronto, the Belarusian said biological differences between men and women could create an unfair competitive advantage.

“I think it’s really important to keep the fairness in our tour,” Sabalenka said.

The 28-year-old said the WTA had taken some time to reach its decision but added: “I support it.”

Sabalenka said she would be willing to undergo the screening required under the policy, describing the requirement as fair.

The WTA’s updated Women’s Eligibility Policy came into effect July 21 and applies to all players seeking to participate in its tournaments.

Under the rules, players must undergo a one-time genetic screening for the SRY gene, which is typically found on the Y chromosome and is involved in initiating male-typical sex development.

The test can be conducted using a saliva sample, cheek swab or blood sample.

Players who test negative for the SRY gene will be permitted to compete. Unless there is reason to believe the result is incorrect, they will not be required to undergo the screening again.

A positive result will not automatically lead to a final determination of ineligibility, but the player will be barred from competing while further medical assessment is conducted.

The policy allows eligibility in certain cases involving complete androgen insensitivity syndrome or other differences of sex development if the player can demonstrate that they never experienced the physiological effects of male infancy or adolescent puberty.

Players must sign an eligibility acknowledgment form and agree to cooperate with testing and any subsequent medical assessment.

Those who refuse testing or fail to comply with the policy will be ineligible to compete and may face disciplinary measures, including suspension, disqualification, exclusion from tournaments or a fine.

The WTA said medical information and test results would be treated as sensitive personal information and kept strictly confidential. It will also cover the cost of screenings and any additional medical testing required under the policy.

The association said the rules distinguish between biological sex and gender identity solely for determining tournament eligibility and are not intended to question anyone’s identity or dignity.

It also prohibited harassment or challenges to a player’s eligibility based on appearance or failure to conform to gender stereotypes.

The SRY gene is generally located on the Y chromosome, but rare genetic variations mean chromosome patterns, the presence of the gene and physical sex development do not always correspond in a straightforward manner.

The WTA said the policy would be reviewed periodically to reflect scientific and medical developments and feedback from those affected.