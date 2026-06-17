World Cup debutants: What to know about Uzbekistan’s White Wolves 1st Central Asian nation in World Cup history faces Colombia in opening Group K match

Former Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro coaches squad featuring Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov, captain Eldor Shomurodov

White Wolves to also face Portugal, Congo

Uzbekistan is set to make its long-awaited FIFA World Cup debut when it faces Colombia, runners-up at the 2024 Copa America, in Mexico City.

The match, scheduled for 8 pm local time Wednesday (0200GMT Thursday), will mark a historic moment not only for Uzbekistan but for Central Asia, as the White Wolves become the first nation from the region to compete at a FIFA World Cup.

Uzbekistan will then face Portugal next Tuesday before concluding its Group K campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 28.

The Central Asian nation is one of four World Cup debutants at the tournament, alongside Cape Verde, Curacao and Jordan.

So far, Cape Verde pulled off a stunning draw against Spain -- one of the tournament’s favorites to win -- while Curacao and Jordan lost their first matches.

Uzbekistan is only the third former Soviet republic to reach a FIFA World Cup after Russia and Ukraine, ending years of near misses and establishing itself as one of Asia's emerging football powers.

Long road to history

For years, Uzbekistan hovered on the brink of World Cup qualification without ever breaking through.

That changed during the latest qualifying campaign.

The White Wolves began their qualifying campaign in Group E alongside Iran, Turkmenistan and Hong Kong, finishing level with regional powerhouse Iran but second on goal difference.

The two sides were drawn together again in the decisive third round, where Uzbekistan faced Iran, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Uzbekistan collected 21 points from 10 matches, finishing second behind Iran and securing its first-ever place at a FIFA World Cup.

The qualification campaign began under Slovenian coach Srecko Katanec, who took charge in 2021 and helped build the foundations of the current squad.

After Katanec stepped down because of health issues with four qualifiers remaining, former Uzbekistan midfielder Timur Kapadze guided the team across the finish line and secured its historic World Cup qualification.

Following the qualification, Uzbekistan turned to one of football's most recognizable names.

Former Ballon d'Or winner and Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro was appointed to lead the White Wolves at the tournament.

New generation of stars

While most of the 26-man squad plays domestically, much of the excitement surrounding Uzbekistan centers on a talented generation of players making their mark abroad.

The most recognizable name internationally is Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

The 22-year-old center-back became the first Uzbek footballer to play in the English Premier League and, following his move from French side RC Lens, the most expensive player in the history of both Uzbekistan and Central Asian football after a €40 million ($46 million) transfer.

Leading the attack is captain Eldor Shomurodov, one of the country's most popular footballers.

The 30-year-old striker spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir from Italy's AS Roma, finishing as the Turkish Super Lig's joint top scorer with 22 goals in 34 matches.

Shomurodov is also Uzbekistan's all-time leading scorer, with 44 goals in 91 appearances.

Another player expected to play a major role is winger Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who joined Basaksehir from Russian side CSKA Moscow last summer.

In his first season since joining the Turkish outfit on a permanent five-year deal, Fayzullaev has made eight goal contributions in 20 league games and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Central Asian football.

Together, they carry the hopes of a nation eager to prove it belongs on football's biggest stage.​​​​​​​