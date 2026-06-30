Water cannon also deployed in The Hague after police say they were targeted by fireworks and stones

Several arrested after Moroccan fans' World Cup celebrations in Dutch cities Water cannon also deployed in The Hague after police say they were targeted by fireworks and stones

Several people were arrested after celebrations by Moroccan supporters overnight Monday after the national team's World Cup victory over the Netherlands led to disturbances in several Dutch cities on Tuesday, according to Dutch outlet NU.nl.

Hundreds of supporters gathered in The Hague's Schilderswijk district after Morocco advanced to the round of 16 following a penalty shootout victory over the Dutch team.

The celebrations initially included fireworks, Moroccan flags, motorists sounding their horns, and people dancing in the streets.

Dutch police said officers were later targeted with fireworks and stones, prompting the deployment of a water cannon to disperse a group gathered on Vaillantlaan, a main road in the district.

Police said several people were arrested on suspicion of public violence.

Celebrations were also reported in Amsterdam, Utrecht, and Amersfoort, where supporters gathered, waved Moroccan flags, set off fireworks, and drove through the streets sounding their horns.

Morocco advanced to the round of 16 after drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands before winning the penalty shootout 3-2.

The victory continues Morocco's strong World Cup run after the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals of the last World Cup, in 2022 in Qatar.

