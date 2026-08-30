Northern Cyprus declares 3 days of national mourning as search and rescue operations continue with additional support from Türkiye

8 dead, 18 missing in ferry capsizing off Northern Cyprus: TRNC President Erhurman Northern Cyprus declares 3 days of national mourning as search and rescue operations continue with additional support from Türkiye

Eight people have died and 18 remain missing after a passenger ferry capsized off the coast of Northern Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhurman said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Erhurman said the vessel sank after capsizing off the coastal city of Kyrenia, and is now lying at a depth of 514 meters (1,686 feet). He said 241 people had been rescued.

“Eight people on board lost their lives, and we are searching for another 18 people,” Erhurman said.

He added that four of the eight bodies recovered had been identified, while efforts were underway to identify the other four.

Search operations for the missing are continuing uninterrupted with additional search and rescue assets sent from Türkiye, he said.

Erhurman said Türkiye had deployed three aircraft, four unmanned aerial vehicles, six helicopters, four Coast Guard boats, a fast attack craft, a frigate and a patrol vessel to the operation.

Northern Cyprus, meanwhile, deployed four Coast Guard boats, two helicopters, a fast attack craft and a patrol vessel, along with Civil Defense and police teams, he added.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Unal Ustel accompanied Erhurman during the remarks.

The Turkish Cypriot Council of Ministers declared three days of national mourning for those killed and missing in the disaster.

The Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa also canceled a reception scheduled for Sunday to mark Türkiye’s Aug. 30 Victory Day.

