Türkiye has opportunity to ‘write a new golden chapter in history’ after great hardships and will not let it slip away, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Closing chapters of terrorism will bring new hope to region: Turkish president Türkiye has opportunity to ‘write a new golden chapter in history’ after great hardships and will not let it slip away, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

As the chapters of terrorism are closed, hopes will grow and a new wind will begin to blow across the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"As the chapters of terrorism are closed, as we have seen in Syria in recent days, hopes will grow and a new wind will begin to blow across our region," Erdogan said at a special program in Ankara marking Türkiye's Aug. 30 Victory Day.

The day marks the decisive battle in 1922 that halted Greek advance in western Anatolia and paved the way for the final stages of the Turkish War of Independence, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and, ultimately, the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

Erdogan said Türkiye has an opportunity to open a new chapter following major hardships. "After great hardships, we now have an opportunity to write a new golden chapter in history. We will not allow this opportunity to slip away," he said.

The president said Türkiye is determined to further strengthen its cooperation in all fields, beginning with its neighbors and extending across regions with which it shares cultural and historical ties.

Turning to those he said are seeking to provoke Türkiye, Erdogan urged them to look at history. "Those seeking to provoke Türkiye should read a history book, where they will also see their own past, before indulging in wishful thinking," he said.

Erdogan stressed Türkiye's determination to defend its independence, pointing to the sacrifices made throughout its history.

"The price we have paid on these lands for centuries, as well as the price we have made our adversaries pay, is living testimony to what our nation is prepared to risk when its independence is at stake," he said. "We have existed on these lands by relying not on others, but on our own strength, and we have stood firm this way for a thousand years."

"We founded our latest state, the Republic of Türkiye, just like all our previous states, not by anyone's favor, but by sacrificing a brave son from every household," he said.

Northern Cyprus ship capsize

Erdogan also addressed the passenger ship that capsized off the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), saying Türkiye would work with Turkish Cypriot authorities to determine the cause of the accident and ensure accountability.

"We will ensure that steps are taken in cooperation with the TRNC to determine the causes of the accident and hold those responsible to account," he said.