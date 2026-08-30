Algeria sends 4 fighter jets to Niger after unrest in Niamey 2 patrols comprising 4 Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft land at Niamey airport, accompanied by aerial refueling plane, says Defense Ministry

Algeria sent four fighter jets to Niger on Sunday following recent unrest in the capital Niamey, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said two patrols comprising four Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft landed at Niamey airport, accompanied by an aerial refueling plane.

The aircraft were deployed at the request of Nigerien authorities on “a mission to support the Nigerien army in confronting an attempt to destabilize the brotherly state of Niger,” it added.

The deployment was ordered by Algerian Army Chief of Staff Said Chengriha under instructions from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to strengthen strategic cooperation between Algeria and Niger, “particularly in the military field.”

The ministry said the operation “reaffirms Algeria’s firm commitment and determination to continue its efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region.”

It also renewed Algeria’s “constant support for the government and people of Niger in overcoming this sensitive period.”

Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine received the Algerian mission and expressed “his thanks and gratitude” to Tebboune and the Algerian people for the support, according to the statement.

The recent unrest included attacks around Diori Hamani International Airport and Air Base 101, a strategic military facility in Niamey, as well as other sites in the capital.

Niger's defense minister said military activity in the capital Niamey had been brought under control and security forces had regained control of critical sites that were targeted.