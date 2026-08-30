Explosion heard near southern Iran’s Larak Island amid reports of US strike US media says American forces struck 2 Iranian launchers

An explosion was heard near Iran’s Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to Iranian media.

The Fars news agency said residents reported hearing the sound of an explosion, but the exact location and cause of the blast remained unclear.

Separately, the Tasnim news agency said preliminary information indicated that a US drone attack targeted a location on the island.

Meanwhile, US media said American forces struck two Iranian launchers on the island after observing that Iranian forces were preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the strait.

Larak Island lies east of Qeshm Island in the strategically important waterway, and is administratively part of Hormozgan province.