British driver secures 1st victory for Ferrari after strategic race in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton bags 1st Formula 1 win for Ferrari British driver secures 1st victory for Ferrari after strategic race in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton, a British racing driver and seven-time world champion, won his first Formula 1 race for the Ferrari team on Sunday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in Spain.



Hamilton finished first, ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell in second place. McLaren’s Lando Norris finished third.



The result gave Ferrari their first win of the 2026 season and produced an all-British podium, which is rare in Formula 1.



Hamilton started from second on the grid and benefited from Ferrari's aggressive strategy, which included multiple tyre changes and effective use of a Virtual Safety Car period.



The strategy allowed him to gain ground as other drivers faced problems with tyre wear, and he went on to secure a comfortable victory.



Russell held on to second place despite late pressure, while his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli retired in the closing stages with mechanical issues.



Norris finished third to complete the all-British podium, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen came home fourth.



The victory was Hamilton's first since joining Ferrari in 2025 and his first Formula 1 win in nearly two years.



The result strengthens his position in the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship as the season approaches its midway point.