Czech world No. 12 defeats compatriot Karolina Muchova in 3 sets to claim her first Wimbledon crown

Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon women’s singles title Czech world No. 12 defeats compatriot Karolina Muchova in 3 sets to claim her first Wimbledon crown

Czech tennis player Linda Noskova won the Wimbledon women’s singles title on Saturday, defeating her compatriot Karolina Muchova in a three-set final.

Noskova, ranked 12th in the world, beat world No. 9 Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours and 28 minutes at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in London.

The victory gave Noskova the title in her first Wimbledon final.

Muchova recovered after losing the opening set to force a decider, but Noskova regained control in the third set to secure the championship.

3rd Czech champion in 4 years

Noskova became the third Czech player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title in the past four years.

Marketa Vondrousova claimed the championship in 2023, followed by Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

The men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be played on Sunday.

