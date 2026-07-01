German Football Association headquarters raided as part of investigation into alleged bribery during tournament

German police launch raids in EURO 2024 corruption probe German Football Association headquarters raided as part of investigation into alleged bribery during tournament

German police conducted raids Wednesday over suspected corruption linked to the 2024 European Championship.

Sites searched included the German Football Association headquarters and city halls in several former host cities over alleged corruption linked to EURO 2024.

"The investigation concerns allegedly granted, unauthorized advantages, including a visit to an international football match, which a suspect, who was working for a host city at the time, is said to have received from those responsible at the organizing company," the North Rhine-Westphalia State Office of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

The statement said that host cities were allegedly offered exclusive pre-emption rights for tickets by the organizing company, with some cities exercising those rights and using the tickets in different ways.