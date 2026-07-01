England subdue Congo with late goal to advance to Round of 16 Three Lions to face Mexico in Round of 16

England came back from a DR Congo lead, subduing them 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in the US.

DR Congo made the perfect start, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Brian Cipenga. The forward marked his first international goal by controlling the ball with his left foot before firing a clinical right-footed finish inside Jordan Pickford's near post after latching onto a swift switch of play.

England struggled to respond in the early stages, with their first real chance not arriving until the 30th minute. Jude Bellingham met Declan Rice's cross with a powerful header, but Lionel Mpasi produced a superb one-handed save to preserve DR Congo's lead. It was England's latest first shot in a FIFA World Cup match on record, dating back to 1966.

DR Congo went into the break ahead thanks to Cipenga's early strike and a series of impressive saves from Mpasi. Playing with confidence and freedom, Sebastien Desabre's side also came close to doubling their advantage when Yoane Wissa struck the post from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.

England's best opportunities came from wide areas, with Bellingham twice denied by Mpasi from headers, while Ezri Konsa and Harry Kane also threatened. Despite England's pressure, the Leopards held a deserved lead at half-time.

As the second half wore on and England searched desperately for an equalizer, captain Harry Kane delivered in the 75th minute, powering home a header from Anthony Gordon's cross to bring the Three Lions level.

England completed the turnaround in the 86th minute. Gordon picked out Kane on the edge of the penalty area, and the skipper shifted onto his right foot before smashing an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net to seal the comeback.

While DR Congo leaves the tournament, England will face Mexico in the Round of 16.