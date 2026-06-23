Second half of game delayed due to incoming thunderstorm in Philadelphia

France ease to 3-0 win over Iraq after long weather delay Second half of game delayed due to incoming thunderstorm in Philadelphia

France’s 2026 World Cup clash with Iraq finally resumed Monday night after a weather suspension lasting more than two hours in Philadelphia following lightning activity near the stadium.

FIFA halted play at the end of the first half due to safety concerns as storms approached the area. The match eventually restarted once conditions were deemed safe.

Announcements over the public address system instructed fans to leave their seats and move to covered areas inside the stadium.

"Please exit the open seating area and seek shelter in the stadium as directed by the stadium staff. A severe thunderstorm is approaching," said a message displayed on the stadium scoreboard.

When play resumed, France maintained their dominance, taking a 3-0 lead over Iraq. Kylian Mbappe scored twice — once before the delay and once after — while Ousmane Dembele added a third goal to extend the advantage.

Mbappe has now scored 16 World Cup goals, meaning he is two short of the new all-time record of 18 set by Argentina's Lionel Messi earlier Monday.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.