Belgian security service warns of growing threat from nihilistic extremism - Online networks target vulnerable children, teens, young adults, says Coordination Body for Threat Analysis

Belgium's Coordination Body for Threat Analysis (OCAD) warned on Thursday about nihilistic extremism, a relatively new form of extremism that develops mainly online and targets vulnerable children, teens and young adults, according to the Belga News Agency.

OCAD issued a brochure aimed at professionals in education, youth work, welfare and health care to help them identify signs of possible involvement in the networks.

The brochure is intended to help professionals recognize warning signs earlier and respond when they suspect someone may be involved in nihilistic extremist networks.

The agency said followers of nihilistic extremism promote a dystopian worldview centered on chaos, disruption and violence while rejecting established norms and values.

Vulnerable young people can be approached through social media, gaming platforms and online self-help groups before being directed to more private or encrypted communication channels, according to OCAD.

There, they can be manipulated or pressured into harming themselves or others, said the agency.

The phenomenon can also manifest offline through self-harm, suicide, sexual violence or violence against other people and animals.

“In other countries, violence at schools linked to this scene has already occurred,” according to OCAD Director Gert Vercauteren.

Belgian authorities are also aware of individuals who are members of the networks or have been victims, according to the agency.

Of the 528 people currently monitored by Belgium's counterterrorism authorities, six are linked to nihilistic extremism, said Vercauteren.

“Nevertheless, it requires special attention because we consider the possibility of underdetection,” he said.

OCAD stressed the importance of prevention, awareness, digital resilience and cooperation between online platforms, educational institutions, support services and local authorities in protecting young people from manipulation and radicalization.