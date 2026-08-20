Turkish Navy remains an effective and deterrent force protecting country’s maritime rights and interests, says Yasar Guler

Türkiye aims to further strengthen naval capabilities: National defense minister Turkish Navy remains an effective and deterrent force protecting country’s maritime rights and interests, says Yasar Guler

Türkiye aims to further enhance the capabilities of its armed forces, including the navy, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in northwestern Türkiye, Guler said the country is working to build on its deep-rooted maritime heritage.

“Today, our heroic naval forces continue to serve as an effective, deterrent, and respected force in protecting our rights and interests in the Blue Homeland, with their qualified personnel, modern force structure, domestically produced ships, submarines, unmanned systems, and continuously developing technological capabilities,” he said.

“The goal of the National Defense Ministry is to take the capabilities of our heroic army, including our naval forces, to higher levels,” Guler added.

He said Türkiye must rapidly adapt to emerging technologies and build on the progress achieved in its domestic defense industry through the effective use of resources, accurate identification of requirements, and support for young people’s potential.

Guler highlighted TEKNOFEST’s role in bringing young people together with science and technology, promoting a culture of innovation, and developing the human resources needed for Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative.

He noted that 1.6 million people applied to take part in TEKNOFEST competitions this year.

The Blue Homeland event will allow young people to closely observe some of the Turkish Navy’s leading platforms, ranging from the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship to submarines, he said.

Guler added that every idea and project presented during competitions involving unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and unmanned surface vessels would represent another step toward the maritime technologies of the future.

“A project you develop today, a piece of software you design, or an innovative idea you put forward may become one of tomorrow’s strategic capabilities,” he told participants.

Guler said the ministry strongly supports projects developed by young people and seeks to create an ecosystem capable of transforming their ideas into technologies that contribute to Türkiye.

“Türkiye’s true strength in technology will grow further through your curiosity, determination, courage, and willingness to think big,” he said.

The event, with Anadolu as the global communications partner, is co-organized by the Turkish Defense Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team Foundation.