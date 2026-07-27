Infantino says critics overlooked an event that brought together 7M spectators from over 200 countries

FIFA chief Infantino accuses World Cup critics of spreading hate Infantino says critics overlooked an event that brought together 7M spectators from over 200 countries

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hit back at critics of the 2026 World Cup, accusing them of spreading hate and false narratives while defending the tournament as a celebration of happiness, unity, safety and togetherness.

In an open letter published on Instagram on Monday, Infantino said critics had overlooked the joy shared by millions of fans during the tournament, staged across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico and won by Spain.

“Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all,” Infantino said, directly addressing journalists and others who had scrutinized FIFA’s organization of the event.

He accused critics posting from "behind their screens" of spreading hostility and false rumors, while FIFA staff worked “on the front lines” to stage what he described as “the best show in the world.”

“While you divide, we unite,” he said.

Infantino claimed the tournament had experienced “no violence, no incidents” and provided “100% safety and security,” crediting the governments, police forces and volunteers of the three host countries.

According to the FIFA president, 7 million spectators from more than 200 countries attended matches, while billions more watched the tournament from around the world.

“Every city was packed with fans from all around the globe. While they celebrated, you were busy planting seeds of hate,” he said.

Visa controversies

The tournament faced criticism over US travel and visa restrictions that affected supporters, officials and participants from several countries.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was barred from entering the US despite holding a valid visa, while Iran’s national team encountered travel restrictions amid the conflict between Tehran and Washington.

Infantino argued that the participation of countries affected by war, political instability and health emergencies demonstrated football’s ability to overcome divisions.

He said FIFA had worked to bring together “two countries at war,” pointing to Iran’s participation in the US-hosted tournament.

“The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It’s not about politics,” he said.

Infantino acknowledged that some people were denied entry but argued that critics had focused on those cases while ignoring the millions whose visas were approved.

He also highlighted Haiti’s participation, saying the tournament had brought international attention and hope to a country many people “cannot or choose not to visit.”

Balogun and refereeing disputes

Without identifying individual cases, Infantino also appeared to respond to criticism surrounding controversial refereeing and disciplinary rulings.

FIFA came under scrutiny after suspending an automatic one-match ban given to US striker Folarin Balogun following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The decision came after US President Donald Trump publicly intervened and demanded that the case be reviewed.

The move allowed Balogun to play in the US team’s last-16 match against Belgium and prompted accusations of political interference in FIFA’s disciplinary process.

Officiating decisions during Argentina’s last-16 victory over Egypt also generated controversy, with Egypt coach Hossam Hassan among the most vocal critics.

Infantino said potentially incorrect red or yellow cards and later decisions not to suspend players were common in some of the world’s biggest domestic leagues.

“It’s curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising,” he added.

Infantino described the tournament as a celebration of “humanity at its best,” particularly praising smaller nations whose participation gave their countries hope and pride.

Addressing those who continued to criticize FIFA, he urged them to “reflect, meditate, pray, or watch a football match.”

Infantino concluded by saying he was “incredibly proud” to have contributed to what he called “the most outstanding FIFA World Cup.”