Flight data show the aircraft carrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington passes through the airspace of Greece, Italy and France despite the ICC arrest warrant

Netanyahu flight to US again crosses ICC member states' airspace Flight data show the aircraft carrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington passes through the airspace of Greece, Italy and France despite the ICC arrest warrant

The aircraft carrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US on Monday again crossed the airspace of European countries that are parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC), despite the court's arrest warrant against him.

According to Flightradar data, the aircraft passed through the airspace of Greece, Italy and France, all ICC member states, on its way to Washington.

The route closely resembled those used during Netanyahu's previous visits to the US on Dec. 28 and Feb. 10.

During his trip to New York in September 2025, Netanyahu's aircraft flew through the airspace of Greece and Italy but did not enter French airspace.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.