‘The Israeli military continues to kill and injure people in Lebanon amid continued airstrikes and ground operations,’ says Volker Turk

Israeli violations in Lebanon may amount to 'war crimes': UN rights chief ‘The Israeli military continues to kill and injure people in Lebanon amid continued airstrikes and ground operations,’ says Volker Turk

The UN human rights chief said on Monday that his office has documented large-scale violations of international humanitarian law in Lebanon, some of which may amount to war crimes.

“My office has recorded large-scale violations of international humanitarian law, some possibly amounting to war crimes, and under certain circumstances they may also constitute crimes under international law,” Volker Turk told a news conference in Beirut.

Since March 2, more than 4,300 people have been killed and 12,200 injured in Lebanon, according to figures from Lebanese authorities, Turk said.

He added that more than 135 health care workers, as well as many journalists and media workers, were among those killed.

Israel launched a new offensive in Lebanon early March following Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war.

Despite an initial announcement of a cessation of hostilities in April and several rounds of negotiations aimed at de-escalating the conflict, “the Israeli military continues to kill and injure people in Lebanon amid continued airstrikes and ground operations,” Turk said.