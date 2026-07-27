President increases number of military personnel from previous level by 25,000 ‘in connection with creation of military construction units in Armed Forces’

Putin signs decree increasing staffing level in Russian armed forces President increases number of military personnel from previous level by 25,000 ‘in connection with creation of military construction units in Armed Forces’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree increasing the staffing level in the country’s armed forces to 2,426,130 people (2.426 million), including 1,535,000 (1.535 million) military personnel.

According to the decree, which was published on the government portal, the increase takes place “in connection with the creation of military construction units in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation” and will come into effect on Aug. 1.

The decree signals an increase in the Russian Armed Forces’ staffing level by 27,000, as well as an increase in military personnel by 25,000, in comparison to a decree inked by Putin last month.

On June 12, Putin increased the staffing level of the armed forces to 2,399,130, including 1,510,000 military personnel.