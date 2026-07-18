From 1st-ever halftime show to championship rings, Argentina-Spain clash will feature several historic firsts

EXPLAINER – What’s new about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final? From 1st-ever halftime show to championship rings, Argentina-Spain clash will feature several historic firsts

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is set to make history not only because of the teams involved, but also because of several innovations never before seen in football’s biggest match.

1st-ever halftime show

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show.

The performance, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in partnership with Global Citizen, will include international music stars and is expected to be watched by hundreds of millions worldwide.

To accommodate the entertainment, halftime will last longer than the traditional 15-minute break, marking another first for the tournament. FIFA has not publicly detailed how the extended interval fits within existing competition regulations.

Championship rings introduced

The winners will receive personalized championship rings in addition to the World Cup trophy and gold medals.

The NBA-style rings, another first for FIFA, are intended as permanent keepsakes for players and staff. The initiative reflects North American sporting traditions, with the US hosting the final.

Biggest World Cup ever

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already the largest in the tournament's history.

For the first time, it featured 48 teams instead of 32, a record 104 matches, and was co-hosted by three countries – the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The expanded format has also introduced a new Round of 32 before the traditional Round of 16.

A generational final

The final brings together two different eras of football.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, playing at 39, is seeking to become the first captain to lead his country to consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.

Across from him is Spain’s 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, widely regarded as one of football’s brightest young stars.

New officiating milestone

Slavko Vincic will become the first official from Slovenia to referee a FIFA World Cup final.

Historic stakes

Argentina are attempting to become the first nation in 64 years to successfully defend the World Cup.

Spain, meanwhile, are chasing only their second world title after winning the tournament for the first time in 2010.

The match also pits the world’s top two ranked national teams against each other, with Argentina entering the final as FIFA’s No. 1 side and Spain ranked second.

The final will be played on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.