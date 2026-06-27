Team to play Argentina in Round of 32 after goalless stalemate against Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde make history in World Cup debut by reaching next round Team to play Argentina in Round of 32 after goalless stalemate against Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde made history in their debut appearance by drawing 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in their final Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and securing their place in the next round at Houston Stadium in the US.

Even though there was a goalless stalemate, Cape Verde looked most likely to score throughout the match due to more possession. At the end of the second half, incessant attacks nearly resulted in a Cape Verde lead, but the Saudi defense proved a tough nut to crack.

While Saudi Arabia did probe Cape Verde for weaknesses, they did not manage to get a convincing opportunity to take the lead.

But in the end, Cape Verde, due to Spain’s victory against Uruguay, flipped the group table to their advantage, becoming the smallest nation to ever advance out of the group stage in the tournament.

Cape Verde finished Group H in second place, securing their place in the next round, while Saudi Arabia finished last, exiting the tournament.

Cape Verde is set to play Argentina in the Round of 32.