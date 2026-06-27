Les Bleus thrash Norway 4-1 with Dembele’s hat-trick in FIFA World Cup France set to play Sweden, Norway to face Ivory Coast in Round of 32

France thrashed Norway 4-1 with Ousmane Dembele’s hat-trick in their final Group I match to secure their place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele sealed Norway’s fate early on in the first half. He scored the second-earliest hat-trick in World Cup history in 32 minutes, behind Austria’s Erich Probst in 1954.

His attempts were methodical and straightforward as he got the ball just outside the box. He swiftly cleared the defender to one side and curled it into the far bottom corner in the seventh minute. He added two other goals in the 20th and 32nd minutes. His hat-trick is the third scored in this year’s tournament after Lionel Messi from Argentina against Algeria and Jonathan David for Canada against Qatar.

Norway did not stay idle. Thelo Aasgaard took advantage of a relaxed French defensive second after Dembele’s second goal, placing them on the scoreboard in the 21st minute.

Theo Hernandez caught Norway winger Oscar Bobb, resulting in a penalty in the 50th minute. Jorgen Strand Larsen, however, failed to convert the shot into a goal, as he struck too close to the keeper, dashing hopes of a Norway comeback.

Just as the match was coming to an end, Desire Doue secured the three-goal lead with a header in the 90+4th minute to round off the game.

France finished Group I in first place while Norway finished second. Both teams secured their place past the group stage.

As things stand, France is set to play Sweden, while Norway will face the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.