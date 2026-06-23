Canberra's official town crier has been recognized by Guinness World Records after recording a 122.4-decibel shout

Australian town crier sets world record for loudest shout Canberra's official town crier has been recognized by Guinness World Records after recording a 122.4-decibel shout

An Australian town crier has been recognized by Guinness World Records after setting a new world record for the loudest shout by an individual.

Joseph McGrail-Bateup, Canberra's official town crier, recorded a 122.4-decibel shout of the word "now," surpassing the previous record of 121.7 decibels set in 1994.

Guinness World Records confirmed the achievement last week after reviewing recordings made in a Canberra radio studio on May 2.

The previous record was held by Annalisa Flanagan, who shouted the word "quiet" at 121.7 decibels more than three decades ago.

McGrail-Bateup said the attempt took seven tries and left him with a strained voice for several days.

"It took me seven attempts just for one word," he said, adding that the feat could not realistically be practiced because of the strain it places on the voice.

The 58-year-old, who works professionally as an air-conditioner cleaner, has served as Canberra's honorary town crier since 2017 under the ceremonial title Lord Joseph.

As part of the role, he announces community events and participates in competitions organized by the Ancient and Honorable Guild of Australian Town Criers.

McGrail-Bateup previously won a guild competition in 2024 for the loudest rendition of the traditional town crier call "Oyez, Oyez, Oyez."

The new achievement marks his second Guinness World Record. In 2019, he set a record for the fastest time to shoot 10 arrows in archery.

Town criers historically served as public messengers, delivering official announcements before the widespread use of newspapers and other forms of mass communication. Today, the role is largely ceremonial and remains part of civic traditions in several countries.